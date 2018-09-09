NBC Accused of Covering Up Another Credible Rape Allegation

Sil Lai Abrams Claims Nbc News Refused To Air Her Rape Allegations Against Rap Mogul Russell Simmons And Extra Host A.j. Calloway.

What’s more, MSNBC’s disgraced weekend anchor, Joy Reid, the woman Abrams trusted to tell her story, is now throwing Abrams under the bus.

This Hollywood Reporter bombshell comes just days after an NBC whistleblower accused the far-left network of protecting movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who, among many other countless allegations, stands as an accused serial rapist.

Ronan Farrow worked on the story for eight months at NBC News, and even though he had audio tape from an undercover police operation in which Weinstein admits to groping a model and numerous other women, even though Farrow had numerous sources confirming Weinstein’s alleged predations, the network refused to run the story.

Farrow eventually ended up running it two months later at the New Yorker and won the Pulitzer Prize. – READ MORE

NBC News chairman Andy Lack responded Monday to accusations included in a damaging report published last week by The Daily Beast, which claims the network “threatened” former NBC reporter Ronan Farrow if he continued to report on Harvey Weinstein, and suggests that NBC News President Noah Oppenheim had ulterior motives for suppressing Farrow’s story. But Lack’s attempt to set the record straight has resulted in yet more accusations of “false” and “misleading” statements by the reporter at the center of the controversy.

In a memo issued to NBC employees Monday (full text below), Lack said that in this “unusual situation for a news division,” he felt it necessary to “lay out all the facts dispassionately and in necessary detail – from start to finish.” After complaining about other news outlets reporting on NBC’s handling of the story, Lack presented his version of events. Lack said that Farrow’s reporting did not meet the network’s journalistic standards because he “did not have a single victim or witness willing to go on the record.” When he finally published the story with The New Yorker, Lack claims, Farrow cited seven victims who were not included in his report when he was at NBC

But, as Deadline reports, Farrow adamantly disagrees. In a blistering response posted on Twitter Monday, Farrow accused Lack of spreading “numerous false or misleading” claims- READ MORE