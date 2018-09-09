GOP Senator Tears into ‘Ugly’ Tribalism at Kavanaugh Hearing: ‘Turned This Hearing into a Circus’

Throughout the four-day confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, there was no shortage of protestors and chaos. People used the event as a way to protest the nominee — and Senator Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) called out those “sick people.”

“Confirmation hearings are supposed to be an opportunity for the American people to hear from the nominee,” Hatch said on Thursday, the Free Beacon reported. “Unfortunately, it seems some on the political left have decided to try to turn this hearing into a circus.”

On Tuesday, as Democrats erupted in protest over Republicans blocking access to documents from Kavanaugh’s White House work decades ago, dozens of protestors were removed from the room by security clearance — quickly turning the hearing into chaos.

"We need good, decent, people to step forward, to contribute, even when it's ugly, particularly when it's ugly," Hatch said.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Planned Parenthood have come under fire after accusing Judge Brett Kavanaugh of describing contraceptives as “abortion-inducing drugs” — when he was only summarizing the position of a pro-life group.

The flashpoint came on Thursday when Kavanaugh was asked at his Supreme Court confirmation hearing about a case he ruled on that involved Priests for Life, who were challenging Obamacare’s contraceptive mandate that the group said violated their religious beliefs.

“That was a group that was being forced to provide certain kind of health coverage over their religious objection to their employees. And under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, the question was first, was this a substantial burden on the religious exercise? And it seemed to me quite clearly it was,” Kavanaugh told lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“It was a technical matter of filling out a form in that case,” he said. “In that case, they said filling out the form would make them complicit in the provision of the abortion-inducing drugs that they were, as a religious matter, objected to.”

Reporters Beware: Judge #Kavanaugh critics at ⁦@PPFA⁩ have copped to selectively editing his statement during testimony to misconstrue his words, and are claiming it was simply an “error,” and not the obvious act of deception it was https://t.co/I4dpKsKz5A — Raj Shah (@RajShah45) September 8, 2018

If Senate Democrats are resorting to editing videos of Judge Kavanaugh’s answers to make him look bad then he must have done well.#ConfirmKavanaugh https://t.co/pq5fJSIy7w — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 8, 2018

In this clip, he is citing someone else’s position, not stating his own. I don’t want a single person who shared this clip to ever complain to me again about “oh why don’t facts matter anymore?”. Harris is choosing to lie here, period. https://t.co/mur5XXInUr — Kristen Soltis Anderson (@KSoltisAnderson) September 8, 2018

Pro-choice and anti-Kavanaugh groups seized on his reference to “abortion-inducing drugs.” Harris tweeted out the video, but cut out the preface that showed Kavanaugh making it clear he was summarizing the arguments of Priest for Life. The video therefore presented the reference as his own.

Harris accused Kavanaugh of choosing his words carefully and said, "This is a dog whistle for going after birth control.