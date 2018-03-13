World
Nazi Oskar Groening, Auschwitz death camp guard, dies at age 96 before starting prison sentence
Oskar Groening, the death camp guard known as the “bookkeeper of Auschwitz,” died on Friday — before he was able to start his four-year prison sentence, according to multiple reports Monday. He was 96.
Groening, a former SS sergeant, was convicted in July 2015 of being an accessory to the murder of 300,000 Jews. He was expected to start his four-year prison sentence, but died at a hospital, the Jerusalem Post reported, citing Germany’s Der Spiegel.
German prosecutors deemed Groening to be fit enough to go to prison as long as there was appropriate medical care. A federal court rejected Groening’s appeal in November.- READ MORE
