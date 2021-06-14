Navarro says Fauci and CNN have ‘blood’ on their hands after study shows hydroxychloroquine doubles COVID survival rate

Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro has strong words for Dr. Anthony Fauci and far-left network CNN for dismissing the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine against COVID-19, after a new study found that treatments of the malaria drug combined with zinc more than doubled the survival rate of coronavirus patients on ventilators.

Navarro says Fauci and CNN have blood on their hands.

“I had 60 million tablets of HCQ that Tony Fauci and @cc wouldn’t allow the American public to use because of their Hydroxy Hysteria,” Navarro tweeted on Thursday. “Blood on @JohnBerman @cnn and Saint Fauci’s hands. More than 50,000 Americans would be alive today.”

The economist shared a link to an article by The Daily Mail, titled, “Was Trump right about hydroxychloroquine all along? New study shows drug touted by former president can increase COVID survival rates by 200%.”

I had 60 million tablets of HCQ that Tony Fauci and @cc wouldn’t allow the American public to use because of their Hydroxy Hysteria. Blood on @JohnBerman @cnn and Saint Fauci’s hands. More than 50,000 Americans would be alive today.https://t.co/ivOb5XjUPz — Peter Navarro (@RealPNavarro) June 10, 2021

The Mail pointed to an observational study on 255 COVID-19 patients published in medRxiv on May 31, that was conducted by Saint Barnabas Medical Center in New Jersey. The study, which has not been peer-reviewed, concluded that “when the cumulative doses” of hydroxychloroquine and zinc “were above a certain level, patients had a survival rate 2.9 times the other patients.”- READ MORE

