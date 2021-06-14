Whistleblowers Explain How Biden’s Woke ‘Extremism’ Training Is Tearing the Military Apart

On Thursday, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) revealed the reports of many whistleblowers inside the armed forces who have complained that the military’s training to combat “extremism” has enabled superiors to push critical race theory (CRT) on them. This has set members of the military against one another and led some soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, and guardians to resign.

Cotton pressed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on these issues, asking Austin to explicitly condemn some of the conclusions of critical race theory, such as the idea that the military itself is “fundamentally racist.” Austin begrudgingly rejected that idea, but his responses suggest an unwillingness to actually combat CRT in the military.

“Mr. Secretary, we’re hearing reports of plummeting morale, growing mistrust between the races and the sexes where none existed just six months ago, and unexpected separations and retirements based on these trainings alone,” Cotton said, citing the whistleblower reports he has received from the troops.

Cotton summarized and quoted from many whistleblower reports, some of which proved extremely shocking. The senator said that he and Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) have received “severe hundred whistleblower complaints about Pentagon extremist and diversity training.”

“One Marine told us that military history training session was replaced with mandatory training on police brutality, white privilege, and systemic racism. He reported that several officers are now leaving his unit citing that training,” the senator reported.- READ MORE

