Nation’s Largest Police Union Endorses Trump, Praises Calls for ‘Law and Order’

President Donald Trump is garnering more support from law enforcement after the nation’s largest police union, the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), announced they are endorsing him.

In a unanimous vote, the organization agreed to support Trump praising his “calls for law and order.”

“Public safety will undoubtedly be a main focus for voters in this year’s election. Look at what the national discourse has focused on for the last six months,” National President Patrick Yoes said in a statement.

He added, “President Trump has shown time after time that he supports our law enforcement officers and understands the issues our members face every day. The FOP is proud to endorse a candidate who calls for law and order across our nation. He has the full and enthusiastic support of the FOP.”

According to the organization, the decision was made through canvassing the more than 355,000 members throughout the country.

Yoes reiterated the president is dedicated to supporting law enforcement and protecting Americans.

“During his first four years, President Trump has made it crystal clear that he has our backs,” Yoes said. – READ MORE

