Hundreds of NYC restaurants join $2 billion lawsuit against Cuomo, de Blasio over city’s indoor dining ban

More than 350 New York City restaurants have joined a $2 billion class action lawsuit against Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) over the city’s ban on indoor dining, arguing state and local officials have done “irreparable harm” with the coronavirus shutdown measure.

The state of New York has opened up indoor dining for everywhere except The Big Apple where only outdoor dining is allowed, leading (remaining) struggling New York City restauranteurs to take legal action as the city’s COVID-19 numbers hit new lows and colder weather approaches.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday, and the next day, Cuomo said during a media call that he would not budge on the issue until the NYPD — whose funding was stripped by $1 billion in recent weeks by de Blasio — had in place a 4,000-strong task force of officers to enforce social distancing guidelines for the city, according to Reason.

Making the issue worse, neighboring New Jersey has allowed indoor dining, leaving New York City establishments to helplessly look on as their competitors reopen for business but they remain shuttered. – READ MORE

