National Guard could be stationed in DC until at least the fall: report

Department of Defense officials are considering keeping National Guard troops in Washington, D.C. through the fall, according to internal communication obtained by WTTG-TV.

There are currently approximately 6,000 National Guard troops patrolling Washington, D.C., following the Capitol riot on Jan 6. At one point, there were an estimated 26,000 National Guard members in D.C. to provide security for President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

An internal communication between the Department of Defense and the National Guard reportedly discusses keeping troops in the nation’s capital until the fall.

Robert G. Salesses, who is the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security, allegedly discussed an extension of the National Guard in D.C.

“If it’s not possible to sustain at the current level with personnel, we need to establish the number of personnel (DCNG and out-of-state) we can sustain for an extended period – at least through Fall 2021 – and understand additional options for providing support, to include use of reserve personnel, as well as active component,” Salesses reportedly wrote to the Capitol Police and National Security Council in an email. – READ MORE

