Group Founded by Billionaire Biden Donor Pushes WH for $2.9 Billion Investment

A Florida environmental group founded by a hedge fund billionaire who contributed tens of thousands of dollars to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is now lobbying the Biden administration to commit $2.9 billion toward its cause.

The Everglades Foundation, founded by billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones, launched a campaign this week pressuring the Biden administration to commit $725 million in each of the next four years toward restoring the Florida national park, according to a Thursday report by E&E News. The lofty demand comes just months after Jones forked over $50,000 to the Biden Victory Fund, the joint fundraising committee supporting the Biden campaign and the Democratic Party.

“It’s Washington’s turn to help, with $725 million a year in matching dollars for Everglades restoration,” the foundation says in a national ad that began airing this week. “President Biden, let’s finish the job.”

The Everglades Foundation is well positioned for success with the Biden administration—Shannon Estenoz, the foundation’s former chief operating officer and vice president of policy, is now at Biden’s Interior Department overseeing policy for national parks. The foundation’s CEO Eric Eikenberg said he was “thrilled” to see her join the administration. – READ MORE

