Nashville Bomber’s Girlfriend Warned Cops In 2019 He Was ‘Building Bombs In RV’

More than a year before Nashville bomber Anthony Warner killed himself in a massive Christmas morning explosion, police visited his house after his girlfriend warned them that he was building bombs in his RV, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In an Aug. 21, 2019 incident report, Nashville Police asked the FBI to look into the bomber, Anthony Warner, after they responded to a call from Warner’s girlfriend who was making suicidal threats. Police determined that she was in need of psychological evaluation, but warned that her Warner was “building bombs in the RV trailer at his residence.”

Police were also told by Raymond Throckmorton III, an attorney who said he represented Mr. Warner and his girlfriend, that Mr. Warner “frequently talks about the military and making bombs,” according to the report. Mr. Throckmorton didn’t return a call to his office for comment. When police went to Mr. Warner’s home in Nashville’s Antioch neighborhood that August, officers saw an RV parked in the fenced backyard but couldn’t see inside the vehicle, according to the report. They got no answer when knocking at Mr. Warner’s door. Police said in an email Tuesday they saw no evidence of a crime at the time and had no authority to enter Mr. Warner’s home or fenced property. –Wall Street Journal

According to the police report, Nashville PD notified their department’s Hazardous Devices Unit, and asked the FBI to search for Warner in their databases. The next day, the agency reported that they had “found no records at all” – while an FBI request to the Defense Department “was also negative.” – READ MORE

