NASA’s Juno snapped another photo of Jupiter that looks like a watercolor painting

Out of all the different pieces of NASA hardware floating around our Solar System, the Juno spacecraft probably has the best gig in terms of pure eye candy. The orbiter regularly snaps almost-too-good-to-be-real photos of the gas giant and its swirling cloud tops and sends them back to eager scientists and skywatchers back on Earth, and its latest batch of high-flying photos is just as good as we’ve come to expect from the reliable probe.

NASA, which regularly shows off some of Juno’s best work, took the time to highlight a particularly cool-looking photo of Jupiter’s iconic cloud patterns that was snapped back on April 1st. As with many images of the planet that we’ve seen in the past, the photo almost looks like an antique watercolor painting, and it’s hard not to lose yourself in the surreal sight.

“See intricate cloud patterns in the northern hemisphere of Jupiter in this new view taken by NASA’s Juno spacecraft,” NASA says of the image. “The color-enhanced image was taken on April 1 at 2:32 a.m. PST (5:32 a.m. EST), as Juno performed its twelfth close flyby of Jupiter. At the time the image was taken, the spacecraft was about 7,659 miles (12,326 kilometers) from the tops of the clouds of the planet at a northern latitude of 50.2 degrees.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1