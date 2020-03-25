Nancy Pelosi’s Coronavirus Plan Gives $300M to Foreign Refugees

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) plan to fight the coronavirus includes giving millions in American taxpayer funding to refugees living overseas.

Pelosi, along with House Democrats, blocked passage of a coronavirus relief package for American workers, citizens, and small businesses in favor of their own plan that increases taxpayer funding to foreign refugees.

Included in Pelosi's plan is a designation of $300 million in American taxpayer money to foreign refugees

