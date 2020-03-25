Thune Rips Pelosi: Instead of ‘Helping Workers, We’re Talking About the Green New Deal’ (VIDEO)

Sen. John Thune (R., S.D.) ripped Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) Monday for interfering and derailing a Senate vote on an emergency coronavirus stimulus package.

“Yesterday, the speaker of the House showed up with an agenda, and all of a sudden it got taken over at the leadership level,” Thune said on the Senate floor. “Now, instead of talking about helping workers, we’re talking about the Green New Deal and all kinds of other things, demands that the unions and other special interest groups want to see in this deal.”

“Everything was going really quite well, there were a lot of working groups that were meeting. There was great bipartisan cooperation. Both sides were getting ideas included in a plan,” Thune also said. – READ MORE

