Nancy Pelosi says people who want fewer abortions should ‘love’ Planned Parenthood

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said on Monday that those who want fewer abortions to be conducted should “love” family planning organizations like Planned Parenthood.

“I don’t want to be a fear-monger, but this is scary. This is really dangerous what they’re trying to do to a woman’s right to choose,” she told an audience at a health care panel at East Los Angeles College.

“It’s a funny thing because they don’t believe in governance, they don’t want clean air, clean water, food safety, all those things that governments do, they don’t want this, they don’t want that, but they big government when it comes to a woman’s right to choose. Big government there,” she claimed.

(…)

“They don’t believe in family planning,” she continued, “so it’s not just about terminating a pregnancy, it’s about preventing money going to people — if you don’t like terminating a pregnancy you should love family planning right? But they do not support that.” – READ MORE