Nancy Pelosi ‘owes America an apology’ for coronavirus relief delays, McCarthy says

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., owes Americans an apology for delaying important stimulus bills in Congress and politicizing the coronavirus crisis, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Saturday.

“She has held up every single bill, when it came to coronavirus, that we put forth,” McCarthy alleged during an appearance on Fox News’ “Justice with Judge Jeanine.”

“The first time she held it up so the D-triple-C, the Democratic arm, could attack Republicans,” McCarthy said, referring to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which recruits candidates, raises funds and helps run election campaigns for the party.

“The second time she held it up for the entire week to get more funding for the Endowment the Arts and the Kennedy Center and try to put the Green New Deal in.”

McCarthy said that while President Trump has been trying to combat the coronavirus crisis, Pelosi has been trying to “politicize” it. – READ MORE

