Wisconsin Beef Plant Shuts Down for Virus Adding to Meat Squeeze

JBS SA, the world’s top meat company, will shutter its beef production facility in Wisconsin following an outbreak of coronavirus, adding to concerns that meat supplies will tighten for consumers.

“Given the continued spread of coronavirus in our community and among our workforce, we have decided to voluntarily close our Green Bay facility in an effort to help flatten the curve of infections in Brown County,” Shannon Grassl, president of JBS USA Regional Beef, said in a statement Sunday.

It’s the company’s fourth plant to temporarily close. JBS USA operates more than 60 meat, poultry and prepare-food facilities across the country.

The Brazil-based company’s beef production operations in Pennsylvania and Colorado have reopened, and its Minnesota pork facility remains closed. – READ MORE

