Nancy Pelosi Leads The News Among Democrats. Number 2 May Surprise You

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has gained the most media buzz compared to her fellow Democrats, but the second-most newsworthy Democrat is a freshman congresswoman from New York: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Ocasio-Cortez is not a major leader in the party or a 2020 presidential candidate, but she attracted the second-highest overall traffic between Jan. 3 and Feb. 10, according to an analysis of Parse.ly by Axios.

That’s more than Democratic senators running for president, like Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Ocasio-Cortez’s popularity spiked as the number three top trending search on Feb. 5, when President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address. The representative was stonefaced and refused to applaud with her fellow Democrats for nearly all of the speech.

Her use of social media garnered Ocasio-Cortez so much attention that she led a class on maximizing Twitter impact for her congressional colleagues in January, reported Politico.