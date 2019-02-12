Nancy Pelosi Leads The News Among Democrats. Number 2 May Surprise You

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has gained the most media buzz compared to her fellow Democrats, but the second-most newsworthy Democrat is a freshman congresswoman from New York: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Ocasio-Cortez is not a major leader in the party or a 2020 presidential candidate, but she attracted the second-highest overall traffic between Jan. 3 and Feb. 10, according to an analysis of Parse.ly by Axios.
That’s more than Democratic senators running for president, like Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
Ocasio-Cortez’s popularity spiked as the number three top trending search on Feb. 5, when President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address. The representative was stonefaced and refused to applaud with her fellow Democrats for nearly all of the speech.
Her use of social media garnered Ocasio-Cortez so much attention that she led a class on maximizing Twitter impact for her congressional colleagues in January, reported Politico.
Class was in session this morning! I was thrilled to offer some insights on Twitter and social media to my. colleagues this morning.
Now Majority @WhipClyburn is teaching me what all the bells mean in the Capitol 😂 https://t.co/pEGVZqqn2g
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 17, 2019
Even though she tweets almost as often as Trump, 40 percent of her views come from Facebook, while less than 3 percent come from Twitter, according to Parse.ly.
But what is Ocasio-Cortez making news about? Axios reported she has mentioned the phrase #GreenNewDeal more than any other, according to software company Quorum. She posted about it 68 times in a month. She is able to amplify what she posts about because “coverage of Ocasio-Cortez is more likely to be picked up by news websites from social media than any other Dem,” according to Axios.
Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal has come under fire from both parties, especially after her staff was forced to take a gaffe-riddled summary of the bill offline.
