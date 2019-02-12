Angel Father Who Lost His Daughter Still Waiting For Phone Call From Beto O’Rourke

Angel father Dan Ferguson said he’s still waiting on a call from former Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke after his daughter Amanda was run over by an illegal immigrant at an El Paso intersection back in November.

“Yeah. Beto, you know, it’s funny because he’s a representative of the El Paso area. He has called out to me,” he said on “Fox & Friends” Monday.

Ferguson called for a crackdown on sanctuary cities and said his daughter was so mangled by the crash, he and his wife were prevented from identifying the body.

“ also needs to look at cutting off all the money for sanctuary cities,” he said. “Because all that does is let these illegal aliens back into our society to commit more crimes. And I know, President Trump has looked into the eyes of Angel dads and Angel moms like me. He knows the pain. He knows the hurt that we’ve been gone through. He knows the suffering that is being caused to the American citizens.”

Ferguson also mentioned Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi by name and said if they’d lost family to an illegal immigrant, the border would already be secured.

“My question for the House and Congress is, you know, my daughter was hit and she was so badly hurt that they wouldn’t even let my wife and I identify the body,” he continued.

“Her legs were broken in eight different places. She had five skull fractures. She had 10 broken ribs and a punctured lung. She died at the scene. That’s something I have to live with and my family has to live with every day. If Ms. Pelosi and Mr. Schumer’s daughter or son were hit and killed by illegal alien, I can guarantee you that funding would have been there months ago for this wall and security for our border.”

You can Follow Nick on Twitter

Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation