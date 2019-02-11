Nancy Pelosi exploits Judeo-Christian values to score political points. Nikki Haley makes her pay.

On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) invoked Judeo-Christian sentiment in order to push the progressive agenda on climate change.

“We have a moral responsibility to protect God’s creation for generations to come. That is why today, we named members to the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis,” she wrote on Twitter.

We have a moral responsibility to protect God’s creation for generations to come. That is why today, we named members to the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. #ActOnClimate — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 7, 2019

But how serious is Pelosi about protecting “God’s creation”? Not only is the physical Earth that we live on a creation of God, according to the Bible, but so are humans.

Does God’s creation not include protecting babies as well Madame Speaker? A committee on that issue would be welcome. https://t.co/gV54ROiYfn — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 8, 2019

So, as many pointed out to Pelosi, including former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, aren’t unborn babies included in the scope of God’s creation? The question is especially pertinent for someone like Pelosi, who is an unabashed supporter of “women’s rights” — err…abortion. – READ MORE