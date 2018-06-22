Nancy Pelosi Demands Zero Border Enforcement: Detention of Illegal Aliens Is ‘Form of Child Abuse’

President Donald Trump’s Executive Order Which Modifies His “zero Tolerance” Policy At The United States-mexico Border Has Left democrats And The Open Borders Lobby Fighting For An End To All Border Enforcement, Inviting Floods Of Illegal Immigration And Cheap Foreign Labor Into The Country.

The political Left’s talking points have now shifted from complaining about child border crossers being placed in separated detention facilities from their border-crossing parents to fighting for an end to all border enforcement and detention.

For example, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said the executive order does not go far enough because federal immigration officials should not be detaining and prosecuting border crossers at all.

Pelosi said in a statement: The President’s Executive Order seeks to replace one form of child abuse with another. Instead of protecting traumatized children, the President has directed his Attorney General to pave the way for the long-term incarceration of families in prison-like conditions. [Emphasis added] – READ MORE

