WATCH: Rally crowd chants ‘CNN sucks’ after Trump rips media

The crowd at President Trump‘s Wednesday campaign rally in Duluth, Minn., erupted into chants of “CNN sucks” after the president ripped the news media.

“So we’ve created 3.4 million new jobs since Election Day,” Trump told the crowd of supporters.

“And I’ve said before if I would have said that to you during the campaign, those very dishonest people back there, the fake news. Very dishonest,” he continued to boos from the crowd.

Trump slams the media as "very dishonest people" and "fake news." Crowd boos lustily, starts chanting "CNN SUCKS! CNN SUCKS!" pic.twitter.com/VNQtIh1iUQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 21, 2018

“They would have said he’s exaggerating,” Trump said to chants of “CNN sucks.” – READ MORE

