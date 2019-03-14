Nancy Pelosi Backs 16-year-olds Voting: ‘Capture Kids When They’re in High School’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Thursday that the voting age should be lowered to 16 years old, telling reporters on Capitol Hill, “I think it’s really important to capture kids when they are in high school when they are interested in all of this, when they are learning about government, to be able to vote.”

Pelosi was defending H.R. 1, the “For the People Act,” which Democrats say will boost voting rights and reform government — and which Republicans say would enable voter fraud and tilt the scales for Democrats.

As USA Today noted, the House actually defeated an amendment to the bill by Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) that would have lowered the age for voting to 16 in federal elections. The vote was 305-126 against the idea.

However, H.R. 1 allows states to begin registering 16-year-olds to vote when they reach the legal age of 18. – READ MORE