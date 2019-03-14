Illegal immigrant stabs California woman to death after ‘sanctuary’ laws protected suspect from ICE 9 times

An illegal immigrant with prior convictions and multiple arrests for offenses such as false imprisonment and battery has been taken into custody in the stabbing death of a woman in San Jose, California.

Law enforcement officials decried the state’s sanctuary law as they revealed that before the murder, Santa Clara County officials ignored no less than nine U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer requests for the self-professed gang member.

What are the details?

Police say Carlos Eduardo Arevalo Carranza, 24, stalked 59-year-old Bambi Larson before breaking into her home and killing her in her bedroom last month. Larson’s body was discovered by her son on Feb. 28, when he checked in on her after she failed to show up for work.

Carranza was arrested Monday after investigators linked him to the crime using DNA evidence from Larson’s home. He was also seen on security footage “stalking” the area near Larson’s home on the day of her murder and well as leaving the residence after the crime was committed.



The transient’s lengthy rap sheet goes back to 2013 when he was arrested for crossing into the U.S. at the southern border. He was deported back to Mexico but returned only to be arrested another 10 times with at least three convictions prior to Larson’s murder, according to the Daily Mail.

At the time of his arrest, Carranza was on probation for false imprisonment, burglary, and possession of methamphetamine. – READ MORE

