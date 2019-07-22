Nadler Denies That the American People Are Over the Russian Probe: ‘The Country Has Not Moved On’

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) denied that the country moved on from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference.

During an interview with “Fox News Sunday,” Nadler — the chairman of the Democrat-controlled House Judiciary Committee — was pressed by host Chris Wallace on whether or not he believed the nation had “moved on” from the lengthy Russia investigation.

Wallace also showed data from a Wall Street Journal poll that said 50 percent of Americans believed that Congress should not hold any more hearings and that President Donald Trump should finish out his first term.

Nadler responded by claiming that “the country has not moved on” from the investigation and that Trump and Attorney General William Barr have “lied to the American people.”