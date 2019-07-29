Nadler Denies That Mueller’s Testimony Was a Mistake Despite Poll Showing Majority Found It to Be a Waste

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) denied that having former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testify in front of the community was a mistake, although a poll shows a majority of Americans found it to be a waste of time.

Nadler said that he did not view having Mueller testify as a mistake and instead believed that his testimony was “very important” as it “broke the lie” being told by President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr.

“No. I think it was very important that he testify because he established very clearly — he broke the lie that the president and the attorney general have been saying to the American people for the last, I don’t know, seven or eight weeks.”

While the House Judiciary Chairman may not view Mueller’s testimony as a mistake, the majority of Americans sure did.

According to a new ABC poll, 60 percent of self-described independents viewed Mueller’s testimonies to the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees as a waste of time and taxpayer dollars. Less than two percent of Republicans saw value come out of Mueller’s testimonies. – READ MORE