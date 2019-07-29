WATCH: Rand Paul has an extremely blunt message for ‘ungrateful’ Rep. Ilhan Omar

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) shared an extremely blunt message for Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) this week.

Speaking with Breitbart News on Wednesday, Paul said he believes Omar is “about ungrateful as you can get” and offered to help send Omar to visit her home country of Somalia for perspective.

"I'm in a town where we have a lot of people who are refugees who have come, some from Somalia, some of Bosnia— I've never heard one of them say that America is a terrible place or be unappreciative of our country. Most of them are thankful," Paul said. "They're some of the best Americans we have because they really appreciate how great our country is."


