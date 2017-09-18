True Pundit

NAACP Lawyer: Trump’s Presidency Was Driven by the ‘Browning of America’ (VIDEO)

Janai Nelson, the Associate Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, said Saturday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” that the “clear browning of America” led to President Trump’s election.

  • alvindawg

    So just what the hell does browning of America mean?

  • Green Libertarian

    No, Trump’s victory was driven by a majority of Americans weary of Marxist domination. Race is irrelevant.