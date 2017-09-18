Politics TV
NAACP Lawyer: Trump’s Presidency Was Driven by the ‘Browning of America’ (VIDEO)
Janai Nelson, the Associate Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, said Saturday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” that the “clear browning of America” led to President Trump’s election.
.@JNELSONLDF on #Trump's election commission in her view "erecting barriers to take us backwards" #AMJoy https://t.co/j60htP6x1Y
— AM Joy w/Joy Reid (@amjoyshow) September 16, 2017
-
alvindawg
-
Green Libertarian