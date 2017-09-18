Gorka: Trump Will Be ‘Getting Rid of People Soon’ Because He Is ‘Not Well-Served’ by His Advisers

FOLLOW US!



Dr. Sebastian Gorka, former deputy assistant to President Trump and Breitbart News National Security editor, appeared onBreitbart News Saturday to discuss the state of immigration reform and offer a bold prediction that President Trump will soon fire a number of top advisers who have not served him well on national security issues.

“Look, Matt, you know better than anyone that the President of the United States founded his presidential campaign on the question of illegal migration and the wall,” Dr. Gorka told SiriusXM host Matt Boyle. “It’s not an accident that Sen. Sessions was the first politician to endorse him, as Sen. Sessions was The Man when it came to stopping illegal migration.”

“The idea that suddenly that he’s now president he’s going to undermine the platform – the key platform, upon which his whole campaign was built and which propelled him into the White House – is, of course, bogus,” Gorka said confidently. – READ MORE