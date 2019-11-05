N.Y. Justice Dem: White Male Terrorism Is ‘Biggest Issue’ in US

A New York City congressional candidate endorsed by the same progressive group that backed Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) called “white male domestic terrorism” the “biggest issue in our country.”

Democrat congressional hopeful Jamaal Bowman ranked “white male domestic terrorism” as America’s most urgent problem while downplaying the issue of illegal immigration at a Monday appearance on “The Hardy Report” podcast.

“There’s no evidence that the crime in this country, particularly the heinous crime, is committed by our immigrant neighbors. So again, it’s a false narrative,” Bowman said. “The biggest issue in our country is white male domestic terrorism. That’s the biggest issue and that’s what we need to deal with straight away.”

Bowman, a Bronx middle school principal, is running an insurgent bid to unseat incumbent Democrat representative Eliot Engel in New York’s 16th district. The challenger’s focus on “white male domestic terrorism” over illegal immigration puts him at odds with the priorities of American voters—23 percent of respondents called immigration the “most important problem facing the country” in a recent Gallup survey, the highest measured since the pollster first began mentioning the issue in 1993. – READ MORE