Largest Police Union Accuses Congress of Violating President Trump’s Due Process

If you’re a sane American, you can clearly see that Democrats are trying to railroad President Donald Trump, in my opinion.

They know they can’t beat Trump in 2020 — so they’re trying to take him out another way.

You don’t even need to be a “Trump supporter” to recognize the impeachment sham that’s been taking place in Washington, D.C.

It’s so blatantly clear, even the country’s largest police union can see it — and has spoken out about it.

The National Fraternal Order of Police says Congress is violating “one of the most basic rights afford to American citizens” as they attempt a coup by using impeachment to remove the president.

The Fraternal Order of Police exists, in part, to defend these rights, not just for police officers, but for all citizens at every level, from the indigent living on the street to the President living in the White House.

Patrick Yoes, the president of the police union, said in a statement, “Due process does not protect the guilty; it is the means by which we guarantee the most fundamental aspect of our nation’s justice system: innocent until proven guilty.”

"You cannot have justice without due process," Yoes went on.