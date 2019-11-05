Largest Police Union Accuses Congress of Violating President Trump’s Due Process

If you’re a sane American, you can clearly see that Democrats are trying to railroad President Donald Trump, in my opinion.

They know they can’t beat Trump in 2020 — so they’re trying to take him out another way.

You don’t even need to be a “Trump supporter” to recognize the impeachment sham that’s been taking place in Washington, D.C.

It’s so blatantly clear, even the country’s largest police union can see it — and has spoken out about it.

The National Fraternal Order of Police says Congress is violating “one of the most basic rights afford to American citizens” as they attempt a coup by using impeachment to remove the president.

Patrick Yoes, the president of the police union, said in a statement, “Due process does not protect the guilty; it is the means by which we guarantee the most fundamental aspect of our nation’s justice system: innocent until proven guilty.”

“You cannot have justice without due process,” Yoes went on. – READ MORE

