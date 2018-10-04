Politics Security
Mystery as Justice Department National Security Division Press Conference Looms; Link Up to the Live Feed Here
The Justice Department is scheduled to hold a 9:30 am EST press conference, from the DOJ’s National Security Division.
You can Watch the LIVE FEED HERE.
What is the topic? Few know.
This story is developing.
NEW: DOJ indicts 7 GRU officers for hacking charges. Their victims include FIFA, hundreds of athletes, and a Pennsylvania-based nuclear power company that supplied power to Ukraine
— Betsy Woodruff (@woodruffbets) October 4, 2018