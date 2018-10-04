Mystery as Justice Department National Security Division Press Conference Looms; Link Up to the Live Feed Here

The Justice Department is scheduled to hold a 9:30 am EST press conference, from the DOJ’s National Security Division.

You can Watch the LIVE FEED HERE.

What is the topic? Few know.

This story is developing.

NEW: DOJ indicts 7 GRU officers for hacking charges. Their victims include FIFA, hundreds of athletes, and a Pennsylvania-based nuclear power company that supplied power to Ukraine — Betsy Woodruff (@woodruffbets) October 4, 2018

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1