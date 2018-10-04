Applying Flake’s ‘Sharp And Partisan’ Standard Would Require Impeaching Ruth Bader Ginsberg

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake recently complained about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s strong defense of his innocence, saying: “We can’t have this [‘sharp and partisan’ response to rape allegations] on the court.”

Flake does raise a very good point, however. Obvious partisanship doesn’t belong on the Supreme Court. That means Flake must support the immediate impeachment of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.(…)

We have plenty more to go on than just Cillizza’s word, however. He provides quotes from Ginsburg where she attacked Trump prior to the 2016 election, which would be considered by most people to be partisan.

“I can’t imagine what this place would be — I can’t imagine what the country would be — with Donald Trump as our president,” she said. “For the country, it could be four years. For the court, it could be — I don’t even want to contemplate that.”

Later on but still before the election, she said, referring to Trump: “He is a faker.” And “He has no consistency about him. He says whatever comes into his head at the moment. He really has an ego. … How has he gotten away with not turning over his tax returns? The press seems to be very gentle with him on that.”- READ MORE

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake admitted in an interview with “60 Minutes” that the FBI investigation – the one he called for – into the sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh will probably do nothing to clarify what we already know.

“What are the chances that we are going to be in exactly the same place a week from now?” Scott Pelley asked Flake.

“There’s a chance and we knew that. And some of our colleagues said that, ‘We’ll be back here one week from now. It’ll be worse,'” Flake said. “There will be other outrageous allegations that come forward, the FBI will talk to people who don’t want to talk anymore. We won’t be any better off. There is a chance that that will happen. I do think that we can make progress.”- READ MORE