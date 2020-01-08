Muslim religious leader charged with sex crimes against children in Texas — and there was already a deportation hold on him

A Muslim community leader has been charged with child molestation in Fort Bend County, Texas, and police are angry that he could have been deported before the alleged crimes took place.

59-year-old Mohamed Omar Ali is a native of Somalia but he has been teaching as an Islamic leader in the United States since he entered the country in 2013.

He was arrested on Friday and charged with 3 counts of indecency with a child and one count of sexual assault of a child under the age of fourteen.

Police say that he found his alleged victims through local mosques where he taught the Koran.

Sheriff Troy Nehls said in a press conference that Ali should have been deported years ago. – READ MORE