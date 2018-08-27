Multiple Antifa protesters arrested after clash with Philly police during Blue Lives Matter march

Sixteen Antifa protesters were arrested after clashing with officers during a Blue Lives Matter march in the Center City district of Philadephia, WPHT-TV reported.

Organizers of the left wing counterprotest recruited dozens of people to meet at city hall in opposition of the Blue Lives Matter March held by a popular group called Sports Beer & Politics II.

About 75 Antifa protesters were in the area of Broad and Arch Streets by 11:30 a.m., WPHT reported. Several members of the so-called anti-fascist groups sparred with police as the protest began, according to the report. Nine people were given citations and seven were charged with disorderly conduct on Saturday.

“In spite of all the negative press towards police, we want to show our support of our men and women in blue,” Zachary Rehl, the Blue Lives Matter event organizer, said. Rehl is the son of deceased Philadelphia police officer Robert Rehl.

Blue Lives Matter organizers had called for a peaceful rally and publicly stated no violence was welcome.

Antifa members greeted pro-gun and far-right demonstrators at the “liberty or death” rally in Seattle on Saturday.

The pro-gun demonstrators were there to promote the Second Amendment and open carry legislation in Washington. Many of the pro-gun demonstrators carried semi-automatic weapons wore provocative clothing.

Police worked hard to keep the two groups away from each other during the march, as the Antifa chanted “Nazis go home” to the pro-gun demonstrators.

NWA now being played across from the right-wing gun rally. #AllOutAugust #Seattle pic.twitter.com/kLOdNkecF3 — PDX Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) August 18, 2018

Although officers were working to protect everyone involved, the Antifa members still harassed them, blaring NWA's song "F**k the Police." One protester even had a sign that said, "Kill Nazis and the cops who protect them."