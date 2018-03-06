MUELLER’S SHAME: Flynn forced to sell his house to pay his legal bills

Michael Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser, has put his Virginia home on the market to help pay his mounting legal bills after pleading guilty to lying to FBI agents about his Russia contacts, according to a report Tuesday.

Flynn, who was fired from the White House last February, put his 13-year-old, three-bedroom home in Old Town Alexandria on the market in December with an asking price of $895,000, his brother Joe Flynn told ABC News.

The retired Army general bought the house three years ago for $774,000.

Flynn moved to his hometown of Middletown, RI, last July to evade the spotlight of the Russia investigation.

He pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents and is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and whether Trump campaign officials colluded.

