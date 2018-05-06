Mueller’s Russian Troll Farm Indictment Could Face An ‘Embarrassing Dismissal’

On Friday, a new report suggested that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s February indictment against several Russian companies and over a dozen Russian citizens could face an embarrassing dismissal.

The 37-page indictment alleges that three Russian companies and 13 Russian citizens used social media and other means to interfere with the 2016 U.S. elections.

Politico reports: Last month, however, a pair of Washington-area lawyers suddenly surfaced in the case, notifying the court that they represent Concord Management. POLITICO reported at the time that the move appeared to be a bid to force Mueller’s team to turn over relevant evidence to the Russian firm and perhaps even to bait prosecutors into an embarrassing dismissal in order to avoid disclosing sensitive information.

Prosecutors on Mueller’s team revealed on Friday that lawyers Eric Dubelier and Kate Seikaly, who represent one of the Russian companies named in the indictment, made multiple requests demanding “nonpublic details about the case and the investigation.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1