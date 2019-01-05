Mueller’s final report to be made public, top House Judiciary Dem vows

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the new top Democrat leading the House Judiciary Committee, said Friday he’ll make special counsel Robert Mueller’s report public once it is issued, so the American people can see what is in it.

Mr. Nadler said his committee will be the one to receive that report once Mr. Mueller finishes his investigation and will subpoena it if necessary.

“We will make sure it is public,” he told CNN on Friday. “Make sure the American people know what’s in it.”

The New York Democrat is already pushing legislation to protect the special counsel despite the GOP-led Senate likely not willing to take it up. The legislation would require Mr. Mueller to be notified if he is being fired and an opportunity to challenge the dismissal.