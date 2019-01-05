$18 million in 18 days: Donations to GoFundMe effort for Trump’s wall continue to arrive

President Trump’s devoted fans have been contributing to an intense crowdfunding effort to help finance the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. “The Trump Wall” GoFundMe outreach is approaching $19 million in donations, accrued in 18 days, and donated by 312,000 people.

Donations are coming in, roughly, at $1 million a day.

“If the 63 million people who voted for Trump each pledge $80, we can build the wall. That equates to roughly $5 billion. Even if we get half, that’s half the wall. We can do this,” advises the site, launched on Dec. 16 by Brian Kolfage, a gravely wounded Air Force combat vet and triple amputee.

"If we can fund a large portion of this wall, it will jumpstart things and will be less money Trump has to secure from our politicians. This won't be easy, but it's our duty as citizens. We can do it, and we can help President Trump make America safe again," the site states.