Mueller Releases Evidence List for Manafort Trial and Bernie Sanders’ Chief’s Name Is All Over It; What the Hell?

A curious name appeared on an itemized list released of evidence in the trial of former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort.

Bernie Sanders’ Chief Strategist Tad Devine – who appears to have had extensive contact with Manafort via email under such subjects as:

“Can u resend the talking points”

“R. Gates, et al re Ukraine Trip”

“Call – Important”

The emails span the period which include Manafort’s 2012-2014 lobbying effort for a pro-Ukraine think tank tied to former president Viktor Yanukovych. Yanukovych fled from Ukraine to Russia after he was unseated in a 2014 coup.

The Podesta group — who worked with Manafort — and Manafort both failed to file paperwork related to the Pro-Russia Centre for a Modern Ukraine. Podesta communicated with high level democrat officials related to the Manafort lobbying campaign – including Hillary Clinton’s State Department and the office of former Vice President Joe Biden.

And now it appears we can add Bernie Sanders’ Chief Strategist to the list of Manafort associates.

Umm, guys… Robert Mueller just submitted his list of evidence for the Paul Manafort trial and look whose name is all over the first 30 items. Tad Devine. Bernie Sanders’ Chief Strategist. pic.twitter.com/EmFMp7dTVB — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 19, 2018

