Whoopi Blows Up Like an Alabama Tick; Tosses Judge Jeanine Off ‘The View’ in Rabid Lib Meltdown (Video)
We weren’t going to post this to help publicize talk TV’s village idiot Whoopi Goldberg, but it really is too good not to post.
How angry is this woman?
The Secret Service should assign a team to tail this psycho.
Amazing.
Whoopi Goldberg saying "I don't have Trump Derangement Syndrome"
Then showing the world exactly the text book definition of what "Trump Derangement Syndrome" actually is.pic.twitter.com/0cufyyO9hB
— Mike (@Fuctupmind) July 19, 2018