Whoopi Blows Up Like an Alabama Tick; Tosses Judge Jeanine Off ‘The View’ in Rabid Lib Meltdown (Video)

We weren’t going to post this to help publicize talk TV’s village idiot Whoopi Goldberg, but it really is too good not to post.

How angry is this woman?

The Secret Service should assign a team to tail this psycho.

Amazing. Whoopi Goldberg saying "I don't have Trump Derangement Syndrome" Then showing the world exactly the text book definition of what "Trump Derangement Syndrome" actually is.pic.twitter.com/0cufyyO9hB — Mike (@Fuctupmind) July 19, 2018

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1