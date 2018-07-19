True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Whoopi Blows Up Like an Alabama Tick; Tosses Judge Jeanine Off ‘The View’ in Rabid Lib Meltdown (Video)

Posted on by
Share:

We weren’t going to post this to help publicize talk TV’s village idiot Whoopi Goldberg, but it really is too good not to post.

How angry is this woman?

The Secret Service should assign a team to tail this psycho.

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: