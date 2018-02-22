Mueller Charges Lawyer With Lying to Investigators About Interaction With Ex-Trump Campaign Aide

It was revealed on Tuesday that special counsel Robert Mueller had charged a well-connected lawyer with lying to investigators about communications he had with former Trump campaign adviser Rick Gates in 2016.

According to court documents, Alex Van Der Zwaan — the son-in-law of German Khan, a Ukrainian-Russian billionaire and businessman — was charged on Feb. 16 with making “materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statements and representations” to FBI agents and the special counsel.

Mueller’s team interviewed Van Der Zwaan regarding his firm’s work in 2012 with the Ukraine Ministry of Justice. He allegedly lied to investigators about his last communications with Gates, who was indicted in October for consulting work he did with ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort in Ukraine.

The latest incident follows news that Gates has reached a plea deal with the special counsel and is set to testify against Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *