Former GOP Rep. Jack Kingston suggests ‘left-wing groups’ are behind student protests

Former Rep. Jack Kingston is facing backlash after he suggested Tuesday that “left-wing groups” are coaching school shooting survivors to protest for stricter gun control.

“I think it’s a horrible tragedy, and I am heartbroken that young people have gone through this, and I hope that it never happens again,” the Republican, now a commentator for CNN, told network host Alisyn Camerota. “But I also know that their sorrow can very easily be hijacked by left-wing groups who have an agenda.”

“Do we really think 17-year-olds on their own are going to plan a nationwide rally?” Mr. Kingston asked. “I would say to you very plainly that organized groups that are out there like George Soros are always ready to take up the charge, and it’s kind of like instant rally, instant protest and those groups are ready to take it — take it to the streets.”

O really? “Students” are planning a nationwide rally? Not left wing gun control activists using 17yr kids in the wake of a horrible tragedy? #Soros #Resistance #Antifa #DNC https://t.co/AmqH1ajMTo — Jack Kingston (@JackKingston) February 19, 2018

Mr. Kingston made a similar argument over the weekend on Twitter, saying left-wing activists are “using” the shooting survivors to push their anti-gun agenda. The tweet was only retweeted 160 times, but was met with 5,300 responses — many of them angry that the Republican would suggest students are incapable of mobilizing on their own. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *