Mueller “A Partisan and a Zealot” Who Enabled Murdering Thug Whitey Bulger: Dershowitz Bashes U.S. Special Counsel
Harvard professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz appeared on New York’s AM 970, and he had some harsh words for special counsel Robert Mueller.
“Well, I think Mueller is a zealot,” he said “I don’t think he cares whether he hurts Democrats or Republicans. But he’s a partisan and a zealot.”
Dershowitz also said, “Those of us in Boston don’t have such a high regard for Mueller because we remember this story. The government had to pay out tens of millions of dollars because Whitey Bulger, the notorious mass murderer, became a government informer against the mafia.”
