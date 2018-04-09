Politics
FBI raids the office of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen
The FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, and seized records related to the payment of a pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels.
New statement from Michael Cohen’s attorney confirming raid (via @carolelee) pic.twitter.com/XMtbFUaoXb
— Monica Alba (@albamonica) April 9, 2018
Mr. Cohen’s attorney, Stephen Ryan, confirmed the raid to The New York Times. He said that the search warrant issued for the Manhattan office was obtained after receiving a referral from Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
It is not known if the FBI is looking for evidence related to his statements that he paid to $130,00 to Ms. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, who has alleged to have had an affair with Mr. Trump. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
The FBI on Monday raided the Manhattan office of Michael Cohen, President Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, seizing scores of records including documents related to hush money paid to pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels.