So Much Diversity: Democrats Pick A Kennedy For ‘State of the Union’ Rebuttal

The supposed party of diversity has tapped the most privileged, most established, most disconnected from anything minority or working class person, to give the rebuttal to President Trump’s “State of the Union” address: a Kennedy.

According to Politico, “Rep. Joe Kennedy, a rising star in the Democratic Party, will deliver the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union on Tuesday.”

As the grandson of Bobby Kennedy, the representative from Massachusetts quickly shot to national stardom during the 2016 presidential election when he spoke at the Democratic National Convention. He will likely follow in the footsteps of his elders by serving in the Senate, because political dynasties are all the rage in America these days.

“While President Trump has consistently broken his promises to the middle class, Congressman Kennedy profoundly understands the challenges facing hardworking men and women across the country,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said in a statement. – READ MORE

During the debate over the 1965 Immigration Act, which paved the way for the mass migration and border issues we now face, the famous Kennedy brother didn’t exactly use the word “s**thole” to describe the same countries Trump was describing, but he got pretty close.

“First, our cities will not be flooded with a million immigrants annually. Under the proposed bill, the present level of immigration remains substantially the same,” he pledged during an address. We’ll get back to how well that promise aged in a moment.

“Contrary to the charges in some quarters, [the bill] will not inundate America with immigrants from any one country or area, or the most populated and deprived nations of Africa and Asia,” Ted Kennedy declared. Emphasis added.

Then and now, some 50 plus years later, the left had no problem with “the lion of the senate” calling Africa and Asian countries “deprived nations.” This may not be as blunt as President Trump’s supposed comment, but it means the same thing: Places like Africa, many parts of Asia, and Central America have serious problems. – READ MORE