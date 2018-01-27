Illegal immigrant who was a convicted child sex offender arrested at the border

Border Patrol agents in Arizona arrested an illegal immigrant who had been deported after he was convicted of sex crimes against children.

Casa Grande Border Patrol agents arrested 51-year-old Alex Lopez Garcia Tuesday in a remote area as he tried to re-enter the country illegally. He was a convicted child sex offender in California and served five years in prison.

The Salvadorian national was with a group of six other illegal immigrants when he was tracked and apprehended by the agents on all-terrain vehicles west of Three Points, near Tucson.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release that an Air and Marine Operations helicopter assisted in the apprehension. – READ MORE

Late last week, authorities charged a Mexican national illegally in the United States with multiple felonies stemming from the alleged rape of a 7-year-old girl in Indiana.

Officials charged 24-year-old Huber Morales with “five counts of child molesting – two counts as level one felonies and three as level four felonies,” the Daily Mail reported.

Morales allegedly touched the young girl on multiple occasions and repeatedly raped her and told investigators that it wasn’t his fault because “strong black magic” was being used against him. – READ MORE

The crime rate among illegal immigrants in Arizona is twice that of other residents, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Friday, citing a new report based on conviction data.

The report, from the Crime Prevention Research Center, used a previously untapped set of data from Arizona that detailed criminal convictions and found that illegal immigrants between 15 and 35 are less than 3 percent of the state’s population, but nearly 8 percent of its prison population.

And the crimes they were convicted of were, on the whole, more serious, said John R. Lott Jr., the report’s author and president of the research center.

His findings also challenge the general narrative that immigrants commit fewer crimes. Those past studies usually don’t look at legal versus illegal populations, Mr. Lott said. – READ MORE