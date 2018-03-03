MSNBC’s Velshi Wrongly Implies Guns Make U.S. Suicide Highest in World (VIDEO)

On Thursday’s Velshi and Ruhle show, MSNBC hosts Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle continued their anti-gun crusade with Velshi at one point taking almost three minutes to rattle off a list of studies alleging that gun ownership makes people more likely to die earlier.

In one case, he made a claim that is easily debunked as he implied that the U.S. has the world’s highest suicide rate, blaming it on guns, when, in fact, a number of other countries with more restrictive gun laws have higher suicide rates than the U.S.

At 11:21 a.m. Eastern, co-host Ruhle read the NRA’s response to President Donald Trump’s comments supporting more gun control, in which the NRA indicated a desire to make American schools “safer.” Velshi then jumped in to introduce his list of studies: “So that’s just not what’s true. The NRA keeps saying that more guns keep people more safe, and study after study empirically proves it’s just not true.” – READ MORE

