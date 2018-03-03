CNN IN CRISIS? February Ratings Down 19 Percent, 16 Percent in Prime Time

CNN loves to host entire hours devoted to a “WHITE HOUSE IN CRISIS” and touting their latest poll on Trump’s unpopularity. On Thursday, they pushed out Anthony Scaramucci insisting “MORALE IS AT AN ALL-TIME LOW.” But maybe CNN should wonder if the screen ought to read “CNN IN CRISIS?” Where is their morale when they look at the ratings? Mark Joyella at Forbes reports on the latest monthly ratings:

CNN had significant declines in February, with ratings dropping 19% in total day and 16% in prime, where the network returned an average audience of 979,000 total viewers — behind MSNBC (1.805 million) and Fox News (2.766 million).

MSNBC has now beaten CNN in prime for 12 consecutive months among viewers 25-54 and 15 consecutive months among all viewers.

By contrast, Fox News host Sean Hannity topped the ratings list again (for the fifth month in a row) with an average audience of 3.3 million viewers. Tucker Carlson came in second with 3.144 million, and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow came in third. “In the advertiser-coveted demographic of viewers 25-54, Hannity led (711,000) followed by Carlson (650,000) and Maddow (641,000).” Fox News had four of the top five cable-news shows with The Ingraham Angle in fourth and Special Report with Bret Baier in fifth. – READ MORE

