MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough hit for saying Trump hurts ‘dream of America’ more than 9/11 terrorists

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” namesake Joe Scarborough was slammed on Tuesday for tweeting that “Trump is damaging the dream of America more than any terrorist attack ever could” in promoting a column he wrote one day before the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people.

My Latest—> Trump is damaging the dream of America more than any terrorist attack ever could. https://t.co/DEnYurEFmW — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 11, 2018

Conservative strategist Chris Barron told Fox News that “shamelessly exploiting the death of 3,000 Americans in an attempt to do political damage to President Trump is a new low, even for Joe Scarborough.”

“Just when you think that there are lines of decency that won’t be crossed, Trump-deranged media people like Scarborough prove they will do anything and everything to try to take down the president,” Barron said.

Donald Trump Jr. defended his father, telling the MSNBC anchor that he should apologize to the families who lost loved ones during the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

“Injecting politics today is disgraceful and only shows how irrelevant and deranged you’ve become,” Trump Jr. wrote.

Several prominent pundits took to Twitter, blasting Scarborough for the column. Author Ben Howe wrote, “What’s it like to know you spent years helping elevate someone that you now say is more dangerous than 9/11 terrorists, Joe?” – READ MORE