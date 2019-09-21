MSNBC Panelist Fantasizes About Driving His Car Through Trump Plaza

Shelby Talcott on September 18, 2019

An MSNBC panelist revealed that he fantasizes about plowing into a Trump Plaza “EVERY TIME” he drives past it, just hours after a car crashed into the center in New Rochelle, New York.

Elie Mystal, an MSNBC panelist and executive editor of “Above the Law” tweeted Wednesday morning that he always thinks about driving his car into Trump Plaza. He tweeted out the comments with an article that detailed how a car accidentally crashed into the plaza and hurt several people Tuesday evening.

“I’ve thought about driving my car through it EVERY TIME. Basic humanity keeps me from doing it,” Mystal tweeted.

Real talk: When you come out of the parking lot of this mall/movie theater, you have to sit a red light staring right into this lobby.

I’ve thought about driving my car through it EVERY TIME. Basic humanity keeps me from doing it, but JUST.https://t.co/bvImuODvDG — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 18, 2019

He added that “the view in this picture is exactly the view you have from the stop light.” Mystal wrote that the light is “long,” He also speculated that the crash, which police determined was an accident, may not have been one.

“Anyway, innocent until proven guilty but…’accident’ doesn’t seem likely to me. Maybe that’s my own bias. Defense counsel should NOT put me on this guy’s jury, I know too much :),” Mystal tweeted.

He continued his aggression toward the building, adding in a comment to another Twitter user that he “*ALWAYS*” gives the building the finger.